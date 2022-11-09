Bad Santa and His Little Helper Races At The Kalamazoo Speedway

The 3rd Annual Bad Santa race will be accompanied by the Santa's Little Helper powder puff race, Santa's Smash (stock derby), and spectator drag races at the Kalamazoo Speedway on Saturday, November 26th at 2 p.m.

The event starts at 2 p.m. and the gates open at 11 a.m. Tickets are $15 for general admission adults, $5 for students ages 5 through 12, and children ages 4 and under are free. Pit passes are $30 and the limited availability of skyboxes that fit eight spectators are $300.

Bad Santa

There is some confusion here with the number of laps that the drivers will be tasked to complete in the Bad Santa race as the flyer that's posted below states a 100-lap compact enduro while the website says it will be a 200-lap compact enduro.

I'm not sure which one it is but imagine paying for 100 laps and you get to see 200, that's not a bad deal if you ask me. Either way, the grand prize is $1,000.

Santa's Little Helper & Others

A little more confusion here as well, the flyer says the race will be a 20 but on their website, it says the race will be a 25. Granted this seems like an upgrade and works out for the customer, just frustrating.

Spectator races are normal at the Kalamazoo Speedway and are a fun way to keep the energy up throughout the night. There will also be the Santa Smash, a stock derby that will have everyone clamoring over the destruction of vehicles.