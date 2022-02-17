Arlene’s Dump Truck Burger is Too Big of a Load for You

This Battle Creek diner is out of control when it comes to portions. Arlene's Truck Stop has done it again with a monster burger they're calling the dump truck.

Arlene's Truck Stop has been called a competitive food eater's dream. The diner, just off I-94 at exit 92 in Battle Creek, is "known for its homestyle cooking, generous portion sizes, and a secret menu. Generous may be more of an understatement." The recent oversized kitchen creations at Arlene's include an epic 7 lb wet burrito, the enormous Godfather Burger with 24 oz of beef you can't refuse, and "The Violator" breakfast: Six eggs, french toast, biscuits and gravy, and breakfast meat- one person added 27(!) sausage links.

Their latest delicious piece of handiwork is the Dump Truck Burger. They grill up a beef patty weighing more than a pound, add an 8 oz ham steak, and then top it with 4 fried eggs, 4 smoky strips of bacon, and 4 slices of cheese on a house-made bun. Do you want fries with that? You get a pound of pommes frites on the side, and don't forget the pickle.

They say it feeds a family of four, but we bet you know somebody who says, "challenge accepted."

Still hungry?

