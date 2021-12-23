Approaching 2022, Kalamazoo’s Bell’s Brewing Releases A New Beer

It seems like most of the news coming out of Comstock and Bell's Brewery has been business-related, with the sale of the brewery to New Belgium But now the focus is beginning to return to the star of the show - beer. With the approach of the new year, Bell's has announced a new beer, LoSun. LoSun is a low-calorie wheat beer. Think Oberon but with a Light-Hearted mindset. LoSun is the latest release in Bell’s Rotational Wheat Series which includes Bright White, which is also available now, Rind Over Matter, and Bell's summer flagship, Oberon Ale. LoSun should be available wherever Bell's product is sold.

We’re known for iconic IPAs and wheat beers. Building upon the success of beers like Light Hearted and Oberon, we saw an incredible opportunity to introduce a lo-cal option to our Wheat Series,” - Carrie Yunker, Bell’s Executive Vice President.

At the same time it is releasing LoSun, Bell's is announcing some of its beer plans for 2022. For Hopslam fans, the word is "more", as in 16 oz. cans to go with the regular 12 oz. can of the Double IPA. Look for those just after New Year's. Bell's is also planning a return of Double Two Hearted in August, and planning to sell those is 16 oz. cans, too.

Another special coming soon is Valentine's Day "Bell's Box of Hearts" variety pack, featuring Two Hearted, Light Hearted, Black Hearted and Cold Hearted.

