This is why we can't have nice things!

An up-and-coming brewery in West Michigan now faces a major setback as vandals have damaged hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of equipment at their Gobles, MI taproom.

I'm sure the irony of their name choice is not lost on them, the owners of DirtBag Brewing Company shared the devastating news on social media saying,

It is a sad, sad, day here in Gobles! Our project that we have been working so hard to get the doors open, has been vandalized...Such a cowardly and non sense destruction! They broke and destroyed every window and door in the building. Almost 100 glass windows!...Everything was smashed with golf clubs.

I can't imagine putting my blood, sweat, tears, and most importantly, money into a project like this only to have all your hard work undone in a matter of minutes. Truly devastating!

The owners of the brewery say they are reviewing tapes and security footage and are working with the Van Buren County Sherriff's Department. DirtBag Brewing says a, "large reward" is being offered for any information about the individual(s) who vandalized the brewery and their transport van that was also on the premises.

Will The Brewery Recover?

This is clearly a major, unexpected setback for the brewery that will no doubt delay its opening-- if an opening is even still possible. According to their Facebook post, the future of DirtBag Brewing seems like it's up in the air right now,

Not really sure if we can recover from this one. Picking up the pieces, and moving forward.

If you have any information on this incident please contact authorities in Van Buren County at (269) 657-3101 or message DirtBag Brewing Company on Facebook.

