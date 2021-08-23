Appetizing New Seafood Restaurant Coming to Kalamazoo?

Seafood lovers may soon net a new place to love as Ollie's Dock restaurant is apparently moving into the old Theo & Stacy's on S Westnedge. What can we expect?



Steak lovers were dealt a blow when Outback Steakhouse disappeared from Kalamazoo. Seafood fans are overjoyed at the news from across the street. A banner draped over the front of the former Theo & Stacy's at 4311 S Westnedge proclaims "COMING SOON Ollie's Dock." A crimson crab and lobster adorn the sign, promising good things to come.

A quick Google search for "Ollie's Dock" got me Ollie's Bargain Outlet around the corner on Kilgore, but I'm hoping they are not associated. The incoming restaurant appears to be independent as well, with no other hits for any Ollie's restaurants associated with seafood in any other cities. Before you get ready to put that bib on and pick up the lobster claw cracker tools (I'm sure there's a name for those things) you should know that this could be the one that got away.

A look at social media found a discussion the Kalamazoo Menu Facebook group had about this place in July. No one seemed to have any idea what Ollie's Dock might be like. Then, one poster reported the tenant deal fell through and the space is still for sale or lease. I confirmed that that is, indeed listed by NAI Wisinski of West Michigan for $1.3 million.

So, if you have a taste for king crab, lobster tail, grouper, trout, salmon, oysters, clams, shrimp, whitefish, perch, mahi-mahi, or hush puppies at an eatery with a tacky nautical theme, you may have to wait a little longer. If you have always dreamed of owning your own restaurant, keep scrolling to see the property.

Ollie's Dock Seafood Restaurant

