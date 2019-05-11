‘Antiques on Ionia’ Event Perfect For Mom

A new antique shopping event in downtown Grand Rapids might just be a fun new way to celebrate Mother's Day.

Since many women enjoy shopping for and looking at antiques other than Dad, after you fill everyone up at brunch, this might just be the way to spend Sunday afternoon.

Antiques on Ionia is from 10a-4p in the Outdoor Market Shed of the Grand Rapids Downtown Market, and is organized by the Vintage Street Market. It'll spotlight vendors who are selling old or "vintage furniture, clothing, accessories, kitchen goods, home décor and more," according to the organizers.

From the perfect couture vintage dress to hand painted vintage sideboards, the Antiques on Ionia is where visitors can hunt for exciting treasures and collector’s items. This year’s Antiques on Ionia vendors were carefully curated to provide the best variety of antique and vintage goods Grand Rapids has to offer. - bloviated press release wording

Whilst some are shopping, for the under interested there will be alcohol to sip or drink. An outdoor market bar features seasonal drinks, vintage-inspired cocktails, and a selection of beer, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. during the event.

If the response for this one is good, a second Antiques on Ionia market will end the summer season, on September 8, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.