Anthony Jeselnik is Coming to Kalamazoo in April 2024

The uncomfortably hilarious comedy of Anthony Jeselnik is coming to Kalamazoo early next year.

Comedian Anthony Jeselnik is best known for his Comedy Central and Netflix comedy specials, or maybe his appearances on the Comedy Central Roasts of Trump and Charlie Sheen. Jeselnik also created, produced, and hosted two comedy series: Good Talk and The Jeselnik Offensive. The very funny and highly inappropriate comedy of Jeselnik is coming to Kalamazoo State Theatre on April 11, 2024.

Here are some of Anthony Jeselnik's best works according to Netflix. Warning: this video is not safe for work unless you're wearing earbuds and don't get offended easily.

Jeselnik deals with dropping babies, mass shootings, and other terrifying topics with his own clever misdirection and dark sense of humor. There's no doubt this show will sell out.

Anthony Jeselnik Coming To Kalamazoo

Where: Kalamazoo State Theatre

Kalamazoo State Theatre When: April 11, 2024

April 11, 2024 Tickets go on sale: Friday, November 3rd at 10 A.M.

Get more info on Anthony Jeselnik's show at the Kalamazoo State Theatre here.