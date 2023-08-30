Pete Davidson’s Second Kalamazoo Show Cancelled
UPDATE: Pete Davidson will only be doing one show at Kalamazoo State Theatre.
This is the biggest comedian to come to Southwest Michigan since Dave Chappelle came to State Theatre back in 2016 or when Amy Schumer did a show at the Wings Event Center later that same year. Best known for his time on SNL and his relationships with Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson is coming to Kalamazoo. Monday morning the Kalamazoo State Theatre announced that Pete Davidson would be headlining his own show on Saturday, October 21st.
Just one day later we got the word that tickets were selling so fast they had to add a second show.
Pete Davidson Live at Kalamazoo State Theatre
- Date: Saturday, October 21st, 2023
- Show #1: Doors Open at 6 PM / Show Starts at 7 PM (tickets on sale now)
Show #2: Doors Open at 9 PM / Show Starts at 10 PM (on sale 8/30/23 at 10 AM)
There are a few tickets left for the 7 PM show ranging from $255 - $285 before taxes and fees.
Click here to purchase tickets for show #1.
Click here to purchase tickets for show #2. The second show has been cancelled.
Get more info on Pete Davidson Live! at Kalamazoo State Theatre by clicking here.
As we all wait for October 21st, here's a small clip of the latest Pete Davidson comedy special on Netflix.
(Warning: there are curse words in the video below. May not be safe for work.)
A lot has been said about Pete Davidson living with his mother during some of his time on SNL. However, he's living like a balla now. Check out this place below.