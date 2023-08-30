Pete Davidson’s Second Kalamazoo Show Cancelled

UPDATE: Pete Davidson will only be doing one show at Kalamazoo State Theatre.

This is the biggest comedian to come to Southwest Michigan since Dave Chappelle came to State Theatre back in 2016 or when Amy Schumer did a show at the Wings Event Center later that same year. Best known for his time on SNL and his relationships with Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson is coming to Kalamazoo. Monday morning the Kalamazoo State Theatre announced that Pete Davidson would be headlining his own show on Saturday, October 21st. Just one day later we got the word that tickets were selling so fast they had to add a second show.

Pete Davidson Live at Kalamazoo State Theatre

Date: Saturday, October 21st, 2023

Saturday, October 21st, 2023 Show #1: Doors Open at 6 PM / Show Starts at 7 PM (tickets on sale now)

Doors Open at 6 PM / Show Starts at 7 PM (tickets on sale now) Show #2: Doors Open at 9 PM / Show Starts at 10 PM (on sale 8/30/23 at 10 AM)

There are a few tickets left for the 7 PM show ranging from $255 - $285 before taxes and fees.

As we all wait for October 21st, here's a small clip of the latest Pete Davidson comedy special on Netflix.

(Warning: there are curse words in the video below. May not be safe for work.)

A lot has been said about Pete Davidson living with his mother during some of his time on SNL. However, he's living like a balla now. Check out this place below.

Inside Pete Davidson's $1.29m NY Apartment He Said Was "Disgusting" Pete is famously very pro-Staten-Island while many in the City are in a rush to forget the place exists. I don’t think he’s lost touch with his roots, but I don’t blame him for wanting a new place now that he’s got all that sweet, sweet Taco Bell money.

The condominium is pretty new – built in 2015. The listing flaunts “unparalleled metropolitan views of New York City,” but I’m not seeing it. The photos make it look very close to the Staten Island Ferry terminal (or storage), so that’s either very convenient or very noisy. Here’s how I see it:

Pros: · Ocean view balcony · Open floor plan · Natural light · Kim Kardashian definitely spent the night here at least once

Cons: · Staten Island Ferry traffic · Absolutely ZERO character in the building · Could possibly need a deep-clean, per previous occupant

Take a look for yourself and judge: disgusting, bland, or a comedy gold-mine?

(Photos via Jason Mitchell Real Estate NY on Zillow)

