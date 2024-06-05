Concert Announcement: Andy Grammer Coming to Kalamazoo this Fall

Here's everything you need to know about Andy Grammer coming to Kalamazoo this Fall.

Andy Grammer burst onto the pop scene in 2011 with his uplifting hit "Keep Your Head Up." Uplifting is the best way to describe Grammer as his music always sends a positive message with hits like "Fine by Me" in 2012, "Honey, I'm Good" in 2015, "Fresh Eyes" and "Good To Be Alive" in 2016. Andy did more than talk the talk. He walked the walk. He's gone viral on TikTok multiple times sharing tearjerking, heartfelt moments with his fans. That must be why Grammer currently has over 1.3 million followers on the popular social media app.

If you don't want to cry, you should avoid watching the TikTok below of Andy Grammer singing "Don't Give Up On Me" with a young friend named Isaac. 3.2 million people likely needed "fresh eyes" after watching this video.

Get our free mobile app

Andy Grammer Coming to Kalamazoo

Venue: Kalamazoo State Theatre

Kalamazoo State Theatre Concert Date: Friday, October 25th, 2024

Friday, October 25th, 2024 Tickets: Tickets go on Sale on Friday, June 14th, 2024 at 10 AM Easter time.

Get more info on this and other shows and the historic Kalamazoo State Theatre by clicking here.

Andy Grammer is no stranger to the Celery City as he has played shows at the Bernhard Center Ballroom on the Western Michigan campus in 2012 and at District Square in 2015.

READ MORE: MICHIGAN CEREAL FESTIVAL MAKES ITS ANNUAL RETURN IN JUNE

As we wait for what is sure to be an amazing concert, let's enjoy a couple videos from Andy Grammer below.

30 Famous Celebrities You Might Not Know Are From Michigan You will definitely recognize these names and faces, but might be surprised to find out they're from Michigan. Gallery Credit: Big Joe Pesh / Getty Images