Several businesses in Michigan have recently announced closures and another company has filed for bankruptcy and will close all stores in Michigan and the U.S.

Popular Discount Retail Chain Shutting Down All Michigan Stores

Many popular brands in Michigan have announced massive closures due to bankruptcy, pushing more online sales, or stopping losing money from underperforming locations. A parent company that owns several brands, has decided to close operations for some to save other brands.

According to Cheapism, Franchise Group Inc. has filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection and owns American Freight stores that sell furniture, mattresses, and home appliances. The company has decided to close all American Freight stores nationwide and immediately begin liquidation sales at all locations. According to a statement from American Freight:

“The debtors concluded that American Freight’s limited amount of profitable store locations could not support the rightsizing of its business through a plan of reorganization,” said David Orlofsky, chief restructuring officer for Franchise Group.

The company owns 328 American Freight locations nationwide and has not announced specific closure dates for its 15 Michigan locations. Available items include living room sets, bedroom furniture, dining tables, and a selection of scratch & dent and new in-box appliances, such as refrigerators, washers and dryers.

Other brands like Pet Supplies Plus and The Vitamin Shoppe are owned by the Franchise Group, but will not be affected by the closures.

