Ambulance with Emergency Lights Flashing Struck by Vehicle in Kalamazoo

An investigation is underway to try to determine why a vehicle managed to strike an ambulance that had its emergency lights activated in Kalamazoo Sunday evening. A patient who was receiving critical care was inside the ambulance at the time of the crash, according to a press release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Officers and emergency crews responded to an area near Whites Rd. and S. Westnedge Ave. just before 9:30 p.m.. When they arrived at the scene, they located an ambulance and a vehicle that had collided at the intersection. They were the only two vehicles involved in the crash.

Investigators say that the ambulance was on its way to Bronson Hospital with its lights and sirens activated. A vehicle approached that was headed west on Whites Rd. and entered the intersection at S. Westnedge. when it collided with the ambulance.

The ambulance contained a patient that was in critical condition. Medical personnel called in a second ambulance to continue the transport of that patient to Bronson Hospital. A third ambulance was also called to the scene to treat the individuals at the scene who were involved in the crash. All injuries related to the crash were not believed to be life-threatening. There's no word if the person in critical care suffered any additional injuries.

Initial investigations show that drugs and alcohol were not believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation. None of the names of those involved have been released.

Anyone who may have information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.