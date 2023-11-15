Amazon Will Build New Solar Farm Right Here in Southwest Michigan

More farming is coming to Michigan, but it's not exactly what you're thinking.

Amazon's presence in Michigan is nothing new; Per MLive the world's largest online retailer currently operates 11 fulfillment and sorting centers, 14 delivery stations, and 8 Whole Foods Market locations across the state.

Get our free mobile app

Now the Seattle-based company is sharing plans to build an infrastructure to help power their Michigan operations more sustainably and it'll be located right here in our own back yard, essentially.

In a recent news release Amazon announced:

At Amazon, we’re constantly seeking innovative ways to... power our operations and to bring new sources of clean energy to the communities where our customers live and work...These projects are also helping create jobs, support local businesses and boost the local tax base, which are all part of Amazon’s broader commitment to become a more sustainable company

Currently the retailer has 479 wind and solar projects active across the world and they're about to add one more!

amazon solar farm michigan Canva loading...

Solar Southwest Michigan

A new 85-megawatt solar farm is set to be built right here in Southwest Michigan's Van Buren County! The news only just dropped a few days ago so the finer details like the project timeline, cost of the project, and the number of jobs to be created, are unclear.

According to MLive, in addition to powering Amazon's operations here in West Michigan the solar farm will also provide,

new sources of clean power to local communities where the projects are located

What Ever Happened To...

But wait, wasn't Amazon already working on some new projects in The Mitten? What ever happened to that physical Amazon store that was supposed to open in Grand Rapids, MI?

Gorgeous Fall Colors in Van Buren County Gallery Credit: Dana Marshall