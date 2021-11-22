WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

In Gratiot County there once stood a large waterpark that drove in thousands of people on a weekly basis. now, overgrown with vegetation, rust and dirt, this once-thriving attraction in Alma, MI is now a ghost of its former self. People have long time speculated just why it closed down, with the Michigan-based urban exploration Nailhed blog sharing this tale:

When it closed down and slowly started getting overgrown, I took notice more and more on my trips back and forth from Detroit, and thought it might make for a neat place to take some photos, but I never got around to it until recently. There is a rumor that "15 years ago" a young girl hit her head on a wall at this slide park and was killed, allegedly prompting the owner to pack up that night and disappear. That post, and other search engine hits seem to name the park as "Alice's Wonderland."

Many people have gone down and taken photos of the former park, including Frank Noone, who was kind enough to share his photos with me, however, it is highly suggested that you enjoy the picture below, as opposed to exploring it yourself, as the "No Trespassing" policy is apparently highly enforced:

Be careful cuz[sic] I went last week and didn’t even get out of my car. I pulled in the parking lot and immediately got pulled over. Cops have been watching that place and there is no trespassing signs posted everywhere because the hotel is also abandoned. [The] Cop said so many people have been going that they are arresting people now. This was just last weekend. -Kassandra J.-