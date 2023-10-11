Allegan High School has fired its Aquatics Director following accusations of sexually abusing a student.

This is the second Aquatics Director from Allegan High School to face such allegations. Allegan High School Superindent publicly posted a letter to the community after firing the school's Aquatics Director and Swim Coach Scott Simmons,

This action was taken after Allegan Public Schools participated in an investigation with law enforcement regarding allegations of criminal misconduct arising out of an inappropriate relationship with a student. Allegan Public Schools has been informed that Mr. Simmons faces criminal charges. This decision comes after a thorough investigation and careful consideration of the facts surrounding the incident. Allegan Public Schools will continue to collaborate with law enforcement and the prosecutor’s office moving forward.

Simmon could end up serving decades in prison if he is found guilty as he is facing multiple felony charges: third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim who is a student, aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, and using a computer to commit a crime, and fourth-degree (CSC) with a victim who is a student according to Allegan County court records.

Former Allegan High School Aquatics Director James Baird was accused of sexually abusing multiple students on the swim team between 2005 and 2010. In this case, many think the school did not act fast enough which may have allowed the abuse to continue according to Wood TV 8,

A lawsuit filed against former Allegan Public Schools administrators accuses them of failing to act against an accused child predator despite several allegations of sexual harassment.

The Allegan High School Superintendent disagrees with the allegations that they knew about the child predator and did not act fast enough and the school is attempting to have the lawsuit dismissed.

Meanwhile, the public remains concerned about a culture that could allow this type of dangerous pattern.

Scott Simons was released on bond Tuesday and is due back in court on November 1st. James Baird is also facing decades in prison due to allegedly sexually assaulting multiple students in Westland and Garden City from 2018-2020.

