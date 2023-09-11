The 2023 Allegan County Fair Parade Has Been Cancelled

The 2023 Allegan County Fair has not entirely gone according to plan!

After management were forced to cancel rapper Nelly's headlining concert at the last minute on Saturday, inclement weather is once again disappointing fair goers from near and far.

The annual Allegan County Fair Parade was scheduled to take place on Monday, September 11 but fair officials have just given word tonight's parade has been cancelled.

According the weather team at WWMT the forecast calls for, "Cloudy [skies] with periods of rain. Thunder is possible. Middle to upper 60s." Not exactly ideal weather for sitting outside and collecting candy!

A statement on the official Allegan County Fair website reads:

Due to inclement weather, the Allegan County Fair Parade has been cancelled for tonight. We apologize for any inconvenience.

The decision to cancel the parade appears to have been made around 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon. So, now what?

Rain Date?

Original plans called for the parade to begin in downtown around 6:30 p.m., with the parade arriving at the fairgrounds grandstand around 7:00 p.m. but as of this writing there has been no mention of a rain-date or any talk of rescheduling the parade.

I can't imagine that would be an easy task considering how many nearby school marching bands, youth organizations, and non-profits participate in the yearly parade. Trying to coordinate a date that works for everyone? Good luck!

Re-Routed

Despite the rain the fair parade would have been a little different this year. With the current road construction and utility projects still underway, downtown Allegan is all torn up!

This year's alternative fair parade route would have spectators lining up along Cutler St. to Walnut before catching up to Monroe Road and resuming the usual parade route to the fairgrounds.

Another bummer to say the least! Be sure to check back here for any updates from fair officials regarding a rescheduled parade date.

