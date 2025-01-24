Several major retail chains in Michigan have announced massive closures this year and one major auto parts store will permanently close locations in Michigan and the U.S.

Canva Canva loading...

Major Auto Parts Store Will Be Shutting Down Michigan Locations

Many popular brands in Michigan announced store closures at a worrying pace in 2024, and the trend continues in 2025. According to CNN, the reasons for abrupt closures include bankruptcy, increasing online sales, stopping losses from underperforming locations, and changing customer spending habits. An auto parts giant announced it will close more than 700 locations by the middle of 2025, including Michigan stores that are now up for sale.

Get our free mobile app

According to Retail Wire, Advanced Auto Parts will officially close 200 leased locations and 24 owned stores over the next few weeks. The closings are part of a previously announced turnaround plan, including improving store operations, enhancing supply chain efficiency, and revamping in-store merchandising. Advance Auto Parts CEO said in a statement:

"We made the decision to close certain non-performing, non-strategic stores in the U.S. to better position our asset base for long-term, sustainable growth."

Michigan stores that are listed for sale include the following locations:

1405 W Columbia Ave, Battle Creek, MI

1784 28th St SW, Wyoming, MI

No statement has been made on whether any other Michigan locations are slated for closure. Advance Auto Parts is one of several companies closing locations in 2025. Check the list below for other major brands closing their doors this year.

Major Retail Chains In Michigan Shutting Down Locations In 2025 These retailers are closing stores in 2025 Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson