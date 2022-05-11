Sweet Act of Kindness for the Kids at Vicksburg’s Apple Knockers

It's easy to get overwhelmed with bad news lately, isn't it? Maybe that's why we are always so overjoyed when we hear or read about people being kind for no particular reason.

Apple Knockers, a popular eatery and ice cream spot in Vicksburg, recently shared a Facebook post detailing such a moment. Just yesterday, (5/10) Apple Knockers apparently had a visitor from someone who wanted to make sure that kids were able to get some free ice cream on the first really warm day of the year.

Their post reads,

We want to give a special shout-out to the gentleman that came in yesterday and left a rather LARGE “pay it forward” donation!! Our only instructions were, “use this to buy the kids some ice cream.” Sir, you brightened so many faces yesterday!!! THANK YOU!!!

While that large amount wasn't listed, it clearly had an impact. I mean, how could free ice cream not have an impact on adults and kids alike? Still, it sounds like at least a few kids benefitted from that donation that night. Jessica H. commented, "Yes! There were many many happy kiddos!!"

What a wonderfully sweet and random act of kindness (no pun intended). Especially since it was over 80 degrees that day.

Apple Knockers has been operating in Vicksburg since 2009. Opened by mother, Paula, and her two daughters, Apple Knockers serves meals like mac 'n' cheese, hotdogs, chili cheese fries, shakes, malts, and specialty sundaes. You can find their full menu on their website.

Speaking of things like hot dogs, apparently, the Wiener Mobile is headed to West Michigan:

