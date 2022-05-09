WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

This abandoned Muskegon school was constructed in 1930 and quickly became known as one of the finest school buildings in the entire state of Michigan.

According to Ruin Road, it was an integrated school, with many African-American and Italian students, all getting along just fine. Then, in 1968, the cultures began to clash, stemming from the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and from then on, the school seemed to have a different atmosphere.

By the 1980s, the school agenda was altered to accommodate juvenile delinquents and troubled students who were kicked out of public schools. Girls who got pregnant but were not 'bad' girls, had to endure being around the really bad kids. The faculty gave all students strict rules and laid down the law every first day of a new school season.....and the only place they were allowed to go outside was in a small courtyard.

The inevitable student fights broke out – enough to cause one of the teachers to keep a gun in his desk. On the first day of school, he'd bring it out and show the whole class, in a way to tell them he would not be putting up with any trouble from anyone.

Currently, the school's upper floor is packed with pigeons nestling in the drop-ceiling. The massive amounts of pigeon poop along with the occasional dead pigeon carcass – and the sounds of cooing – are all the proof one needs. It also appears that this school also has (or had) someone living in it, using all the functions to his/her personal use. Suspected drug use is found in one of the rooms.

In 2003, the school wisely shut down and was purchased in 2014, in hopes of becoming a women's shelter.

Nothing was done with it.

Since then the city of Muskegon has taken it over.

It still sits abandoned.

Abandoned School For Problem Kids, Muskegon

