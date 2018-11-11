A Parchment Cafe Closes After 20 Years

Cornerview Cafe in Parchment has closed its doors for good.

It is hard to see a local staple go. However, sometimes closing doors mean opening new ones. In this case, the opening doors lead to the next chapter in Gary and Judie's lives as they retire according to their recent facebook post,

Many of the restaurant's regulars reached out in the comments:

Mary Lester, "Sad but well deserved!"

We all wish the owners of the Cornerview Cafe in Parchment the best of luck.

