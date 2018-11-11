A Parchment Cafe Closes After 20 Years
Cornerview Cafe in Parchment has closed its doors for good.
It is hard to see a local staple go. However, sometimes closing doors mean opening new ones. In this case, the opening doors lead to the next chapter in Gary and Judie's lives as they retire according to their recent facebook post,
Many of the restaurant's regulars reached out in the comments:
Mary Lester, "Sad but well deserved!"
Karl Dinda, "Congratulations and good luck on the new chapter in your lives."
Allison Baer, "I'm both heartbroken and so happy!! Heartbroken that we didn't get one last meal at Cornerview and will miss your delicious food and, even more, you two. But SO HAPPY THAT YOU ARE DOING THIS FOR YOURSELVES!!! Be well, Gary and Judie!! Know that there are people in Ohio that hold you dear to their hearts."
Anna Tyler Moskalik, "Well wishes to you both❤
Many happy memories were made and shared there. Nothing will beat Garys specials or Julie's desserts both made with love. We enjoyed the friendly, family like atmosphere. You will be missed."
We all wish the owners of the Cornerview Cafe in Parchment the best of luck.
