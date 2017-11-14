Please share, we need to keep this out there. The guy who killed My son Ryan cole in galesburg, michigan is still out there. Its been 9 months and the kalamazoo county prosecutor and the galesburg police department has done nothing to bring this guy to justice. They say there is not enough intent or evidence but after reviewing all the reports i believe there is. Why has no one else come forward with more information? Why was this case not investigated better or further? Why is my sons murder so unimportant to the prosecutor in kalamazoo? And why is Ryans murder so unimportant to the police department in galesburg? They know who is responsible for the death of my son! They know this guy killed my son, But they refuse to do anything. I am asking that If anyone else has any information on this case please come forward with this information. Please help bring justice for Ryan, Thank you.