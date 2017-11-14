Galesburg Death Remains Unsolved, The Victim’s Father Pleads For Your Help
A Galesburg beating death remains unsolved and the victim's father is speaking outBack on February 13th 2017, Ryan Cole was hanging out with friends at Country View Apartments, when something went horribly wrong. According to reports, a fight broke out in the apartment just after midnight and police were called to the scene. Upon arrival, Ryan did not have a pulse and CPR was performed. According to WBCK.com police were able to revive Ryan, but he died later that night.
Since then there have been no arrests made in this case. Ryan's Father reached out to WKFR via Facebook and wrote...
Please share, we need to keep this out there. The guy who killed My son Ryan cole in galesburg, michigan is still out there. Its been 9 months and the kalamazoo county prosecutor and the galesburg police department has done nothing to bring this guy to justice. They say there is not enough intent or evidence but after reviewing all the reports i believe there is. Why has no one else come forward with more information? Why was this case not investigated better or further? Why is my sons murder so unimportant to the prosecutor in kalamazoo? And why is Ryans murder so unimportant to the police department in galesburg? They know who is responsible for the death of my son! They know this guy killed my son, But they refuse to do anything. I am asking that If anyone else has any information on this case please come forward with this information. Please help bring justice for Ryan, Thank you.
With the holidays right around the corner, the very least that can happen to comfort this family is help solve this awful crime.