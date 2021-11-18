7 Holiday Train Videos to Watch Now to Make Christmas Bright

The CP Holiday Train will be virtual again in 2021, but you don't have to wait. We've got holiday video of 7 times the train visited Michigan in Christmas past.

If I'm honest, it feels like we're still on the naughty list. Who would have thought at Christmas 2020 that we would still be dealing with the pandemic at Christmas of 2021? Nonetheless, here we are with virtual visits from Santa and another virtual concert instead of a live, in-person event.

What's not happening

Canadian Pacific is exercising an abundance of caution and will keep its holiday train parked at the station again in 2021.

The spirit of the Holiday Train is about giving generously and inspiring those around us to give as well. While we are disappointed we again cannot bring the Holiday Train to communities, we are honored to run a virtual program and continue to support communities and food banks across our network as they work to address food insecurity in North America. -Keith Creel, CP President and Chief Executive Officer

What is happening

The "Holiday at Home" virtual concert, headlined by former Barenaked Ladies frontman Steven Page, will be live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube on December 18. Six other artists that are presumably big in Canada will be featured.

Though we are disappointed we again cannot bring an in-person show to communities along our rail lines, it fills us with joy to bring together such outstanding musicians for a performance that will help feed Canadians and Americans in need. The CP family looks forward to bringing the Holiday Train back on tour as soon as it’s safe. -Keith Creel, CP President and Chief Executive Officer

How you can help

Since its inception in 1999, the CP Holiday Train has raised almost $20 million and collected nearly 5 million pounds of food for community food banks along CP's network. Canadian Pacific will again donate to all food banks that would ordinarily benefit from a Holiday Train stop, including those that typically see the train only in alternating years. You can donate during the concert if the holiday spirit moves you.

How you can still see the CN Holiday Train

Only the Polar Express is a more beloved train than this one that lights up the night as it delivers holiday cheer and real food to those in need. Let's take a look at five videos of the CP Holiday Train bringing Christmas joy to Michigan.

Christmas Light Display In Bronson Park

Get our free mobile app