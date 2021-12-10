Whether It’s A Train, A Workshop or Even a Winery, Santa Gets Around West Michigan

A lot of talk at a Christmas party I was at this week about Santa Claus. We got to talking about A Christmas Story (Ralphie and the BB gun, or more accurately: “official Red Ryder, carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle, with a compass in the stock and this thing that tells time.”) because one of our co-workers grew up in the neighborhood where the movie takes place.

When my kids were growing up, it was essential for them to visit with Santa Claus. They really enjoyed visiting with him at the old Maple Hill Mall. Seems like Santa really enjoyed it there, too.

But now I see Santa's got some wanderlust, and is here and there around West Michigan.

Some of these might be great place to make some memories. In downtown Kalamazoo, Santa has moved his workshop over to the Radisson Plaza Hotel, and Santa’s at his workshop 4-8 pm on Thursdays and Fridays, 11 am – 6 pm on Saturdays, and Noon to 4pm on Sundays. And Black Santa is there on Thursdays and Sundays. Actually you're going to want to do this after dark as Bronson Park is all lit up with Christmas lights. And if you love Christmas lights, Battle Creek's Festival of Lights is back this year, too.

For you wine-loving friends of Santa, here's something you might think is fun. Over in Fennville, at Modales Wines, there's sipping with Santa on December 11th from 4-6pm, (hot chocolate for the kids).

And finally, up in Coopersville, the Coopersville & Marne Railway’s Santa Train is up and running. It's about a 90-minute trip on the vintage train from Coopersville to Marne and back. They have a story telling princess and all.

If you romance started liked a Hallmark movie, and now it's blossomed to a family, these are just some of the ideas to make a holiday memory or two.

