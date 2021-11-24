Folks, you have an instant classic here. The Gilmore Car Museum just outside Kalamazoo, in Hickory Corners, Michigan has created an incredible outdoor and indoor night time Winter Wonderland event.

At a preview for members and others Tuesday night, we were given a chance to experience both the drive-thru light show, with some very high-tech lighting and projection equipment. And along with that, strolling through the indoor museum, while always being wow'd by the cars, also in awe of the Christmas displays. Whether it's an interactive display with digital reindeer, or looking at detailed and authentic living room displays with props and holiday television specials from the times, a lot of work has gone into this, and it shows.

What's really fun is there's something for everyone. Adults can appreciate the automotive history, while the young ones can enjoy all the holiday decorations, and Santa Claus is there, too. And the light show is fun for everyone; like fireworks on the Fourth of July, without the boom.

This event goes to January 9th. It'll be open Wednesdays through Sundays. Here's ticket information.