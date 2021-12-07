Kalamazoo has its fair shar of famous people who were either born or have lived her at one point or the other, but how often do celebrities visit Kalamazoo? Believe it or not there have been some serious celebrity sightings, so we compiled a list of 5 celebs you're most likely to run into:

Matt Giraud- The singer-songwriter who appeared on the eighth season of American Idol, was actually born in Dearborn but grew up in the Ypsilanti area. After graduating from Lincoln High School in 2003, Giraud moved to Kalamazoo to attend Western Michigan University where he performed in the student vocal jazz program. After playing clubs around the Kalamazoo-area, Giraud traveled to Louisville, KY to audition for American Idol and ended up placing fifth in his season.

Stephen Lynch- He considers himself a musician first and a comedian second and has done everything from appearing on Broadway to co-headlining comedy tours with Mitch Hedberg. Stephen Lynch grew up in Saginaw and moved to Kalamazoo, and eventually went to Western Michigan University, earning a B.A. in Drama in 1993. Lynch has come into the studio on multiple occasions here in Kalamazoo.

Jordan Klepper- Klepper is a Kalamazoo-born comedian, journalist, TV personality, and actor, and most recently addressed the class of 2020. After leaving Kalamazoo moved to Chicago and became a member of Second City before going to The Daily Show and then hosting his own satire, The Opposition.

Christopher Daniels- Known as the “King of Indies” this professional wrestler was born Daniel Christopher Covell in Kalamazoo in 1970. After moving to North Carolina and obtaining a degree in theater from Methodist College, Daniels and his wife re-located to Chicago where Christopher planned to pursue acting. Currently, Daniel's has been appearing in All Elite Wrestling.

Jack White- Founding member of The White Stripes Jack White also founded Third Man Records which has its own pressing plant and a record label along with a record store with locations in Detroit, Nashville, and a newly announced location in London. With no shortage of record stores in the West Michigan-area, it is rumored you can spot Jack White shopping at Satellite Records off Westnedge when he’s visiting Kalamazoo!