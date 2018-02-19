5 Best St Patrick&#8217;s Day Spots In Kalamazoo

5 Best St Patrick’s Day Spots In Kalamazoo

Anna Omelchenko

We asked West Michigan in a recent poll "What Is Your Favorite St Patrick's Day Spot in Kalamazoo.  Here are the 5 top spots according to you!

 

 

  • Stefani Bishop
    loading...
    5

    Main Street Pub

    4514 W Main St Kalamazoo, MI 49006
  • Heather McGregor/TSM
    loading...
    4

    Bells Brewery

    355 E Kalamazoo Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49007
  • Google Maps
    loading...
    3

    Harvey's On The Mall

    416 S Burdick St, Kalamazoo, MI 49007
  • Dana Marshall
    loading...
    2

    Wings Event Center - Green Ice

    3600 Vanrick Dr, Kalamazoo, MI 49001
  • Google Maps
    loading...
    1

    Shakespear's Pub

    241 E Kalamazoo Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49007

    Grabbing the #1 spot 2 years in a row it's Shakespear's Pub!

St Patrick's Day - Bensonshow Quickie

Filed Under: Kalamazoo, St. Patrick's Day
Categories: Articles, Beer & Wine, Lists, Michigan

More From WKFR