5 Best St Patrick’s Day Spots In Kalamazoo
We asked West Michigan in a recent poll "What Is Your Favorite St Patrick's Day Spot in Kalamazoo. Here are the 5 top spots according to you!
- 5
Main Street Pub4514 W Main St Kalamazoo, MI 49006
- 4
Bells Brewery355 E Kalamazoo Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49007
- 3
Harvey's On The Mall416 S Burdick St, Kalamazoo, MI 49007
- 2
Wings Event Center - Green Ice3600 Vanrick Dr, Kalamazoo, MI 49001
- 1
Shakespear's Pub241 E Kalamazoo Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49007
Grabbing the #1 spot 2 years in a row it's Shakespear's Pub!