23 Places to Go Night-Tubing in Michigan

It's more fun in the dark. Here's where to go to experience snow tubing at night. We'll what to expect and how much it will cost.

Sledding has changed a lot since we were kids. The kings of the neighborhood hill can now fly down the runs at many Michigan ski resorts. The equipment is basically the same, although there are a few toboggan runs where you can go super-fast. The best improvement of all time might be the tow rope, so you don't have to walk back up the stupid hill every time you get to the bottom. Today, your mom doesn't yell your name out the backdoor when it's getting dark and it is time to come home. In fact, tubing in the dark just may be the most fun of all. So, layer up and check out these 23 places in Michigan for winter snow tubing at night.

West and Southwest Michigan

Cannonsburg Ski Area | Belmont

This popular ski resort has fun tubing lanes, and a magic carpet to get you back to the top

Rentals are in 2-hour increments: $18/weekday $23/weekend or holiday

Double JJ Resort | Rothbury

Fly down a 660' run before grabbing the tow rope to go back to the top and do it again

$15 per person in 3-hour time blocks

Echo Valley | Kalamazoo

This is the one people always talk about

Reach speeds of up to 60 mph on their toboggan run

Tow ropes and 3 snow machines

Open Saturday 10-6, Sunday Noon-6

Tobogganing and tubing $25

Five Pines Ministries | Berrien Springs

This property just northwest of Berrien Springs is only open until 5 or 5:30, but with sunset times during a Michigan winter, you can still make some runs in the dark down their 5-lane, 400' hill

Tubing is $11/person. Cross country ski packages are available

Timber Ridge Ski Area | Gobles

Take the moving sidewalk to the top and choose any of 9 tubing lanes

Runs are open until 9 pm Wed, Thur and Fri

$25 for 2 hours

Mid-Michigan

Burchfield Park | Holt

Two sledding hills in this park, with one reserved for little kids

Tube rentals are just $3, and a vehicle permit or fee is required for this Ingham County park

Hawk Island | Lansing

A "magic carpet" uphill conveyor lift transports riders to the top of the hill, where they then drop 50-60' over a 500-600' run

Snow-making machines add to the fun and you can gather around one of the outdoor fires afterward

Tubing is $10 for 2 hours, and a vehicle permit or fee is required for this Ingham County park

Limited capacity

Midland City Forest | Midland

They have a sledding hill, but it is the 4 snow-packed, iced and elevated toboggan runs that are a fan favorite

7.5 miles of groomed cross-country ski and snowshoe trails

13 miles of mountain bike trails

Ice skating rink

No charge to enter the park

Rolling Hills Winter Park | Washtenaw County

Tubes rent for $5/hour and a vehicle permit or fee may be required for this county park

The hill is open until 9 pm when weather permits

Snow Snake Ski & Golf | Harrison

Winter fun at this resort includes skiing, snowboarding, and tubing

The $18 an hour price tag is on the higher end, but there is a lift, and those giant 3-person tubes

Open until 9 pm on Fridays and 7 pm Saturday nights

Metro Detroit

Bower's Farm | Bloomfield Hills

This is the one!

More than just a few lights on poles like in a parking lot, this hill is decorated and brightly lit- it's almost like a Christmas drive-through display or disco bowling

The hill has a "snow carpet" to make for excellent conditions, but you have to walk up the hill

Tube rentals are $14 per 50-minute hour

Open Fridays and Saturdays until 10 pm

Up North

Boyne Mountain Ski Resort | Boyne Falls

This top-notch tube park is open until 9

One hour: $29/weekdays, $34 Saturdays and holidays

Hanson Hills Recreation Area | Grayling

$14 per one-hour session

Open until long after dark

The Highlands at Harbor Springs | Harbor Springs

Formerly Boyne Mountain, this gigantic hill is an 800' run

$29/hour, open until 8 Friday and Saturday

Mt. Holiday | Traverse City

$15/hour

Open late on weekends

Otsego Resort | Gaylord

$20 for a 1-hour session, only 410 with lift ticket

Mt. McSauba | Charlevoix

A small ski area, snowboarding, cross-country trails, an ice rink, and a lighted sledding hill

Fees apply for lift tickets and equipment rental, your recreation passport gets you into the area for free

Shanty Creek Resort | Bellaire

Alpine tubing, dog sledding, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and fat tire biking are fun winter activities to enjoy

Tubing is $20/hour

Timberlee Hills | Traverse City

$15/hour tubing

$22 one hour glow tubing at 9 or 10 pm

Treetops Resort | Gaylord

Sidewinder and Thunderstruck are the two extreme tubing runs

Prices vary considerably

Way Up North

Big Valley Ski & Tube | Newberry (UP)

Mt. Zion Rec Complex | Ironwood

Ski Brule | Iron River

A couple of things to keep in mind before you head out: Opening dates and operating hours are always subject to weather conditions. Many areas are requiring online reservations and some resorts are selling tickets online only. Click each name for a link to the tubing page that should tell you everything you need to know.

