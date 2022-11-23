The ferocious winter storm that whipped through west Michigan last week caused numerous cancellations and travel delays; everything from church to school to flights were affected. Unfortunately that also included the annual Christmas Parade in Battle Creek.

On Friday, November 18 the City of Battle Creek declared a Snow Emergency saying,

The City of Battle Creek will...declare a snow emergency starting at 12 p.m. (noon) tomorrow – Saturday, Nov. 19...We appreciate everyone’s patience and contributions to keeping the community safe through this winter weather.

With the declaration of this Snow Emergency, many Battle Creek residents wondered what the fate of the annual Christmas parade would be.

Parade Cancellation

As expected the Christmas parade organizers, the Harper Creek Optimist Club, did in fact announce the cancellation of the parade. In a Facebook post, the club explained,

The Harper Creek Optimist Club is concerned about the safety of our community and understand that police and public works employees need to focus their time on keeping our community safe and roads plowed this weekend, rather than worrying about all of the extra parade support they provide to us each year.

However, the organization remained hopeful that a rescheduled date could be agreed upon and promised to update Battle Creek residents as soon as possible. Thankfully, we now have that update!

Rescheduled Date

The new date for the 2022 Battle Creek Christmas Parade is Saturday, December 10. The rescheduled date happens to coincide with several previously scheduled events including the Tinsel Toes 5K and live nativity.

As the final leg of the 5K shares the same route as the parade, starting time for the parade is now set for 6:15 p.m. or immediately following the completion of the Tinsel Toes 5K.

Can We Still Join the Parade?

With several weeks to go before the rescheduled parade takes place, parade participant registration has re-opened, however, it is not guaranteed. This rescheduled date could work in your organization's favor! Those who now wish to join in the parade are asked to register here by Wednesday, November 30 at 5:00 p.m.

It looks like Santa Claus will be coming to town after all!

