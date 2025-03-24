Little pink houses for you and me in Indiana's smallest towns.

There are lots of appealing characteristics of a small midwest town. The cost of living is low, it's usually pretty quiet and the historic buildings can be very charming.

Using the website World Population Review, we were able to sort through all 961 towns in Indiana to find the ones with the fewest amount of people. Have you visited any of these tiny Hoosier towns? If so, let us know in the comments.

10 Smallest Indiana Towns

10. Graysville

Graysville, Indiana Google Street View loading...

Graysville's estimated population for 2024: 22

Graysville's estimated population for 2025: 24

9. Deputy

Deputy, Indiana Google Street View loading...

Deputy's estimated population for 2024: 22

Deputy's estimated population for 2025: 24

8. Ragsdale

Ragsdale, Indiana Google Maps loading...

Ragsdale's estimated population for 2024: 28

Ragsdale's estimated population for 2025: 20

Check out the 10 Smallest Towns in Michigan

Check out the 10 Smallest Towns in Michigan

7. Needham

Needham, Indiana Google Street View loading...

Needham's estimated population for 2024: 19

Needham's estimated population for 2025: 20

6. Stillwell

Stillwell, Indiana Google Street View loading...

Stilwell's estimated population for 2024: 14

Stillwell's estimated population for 2025: 15

5. Saline City

Saline City, Indiana Google Street View loading...

Saline City's estimated population for 2024: 14

Saline City's estimated population for 2025: 15

4. Elrod

Elrod, Indiana Google Street View loading...

Elrod's estimated population for 2024: 13

Elrod's estimated population for 2025: 14

3. New Amsterdam

New Amsterdam, Indiana Google Maps loading...

New Amsterdam's estimated population for 2024: 12

New Amsterdam's estimated population for 2025: 12

2. Jalapa

Jalapa, Indiana Google Street View loading...

Jalapa's estimated population for 2024: 18

Jalapa's estimated population for 2025: 7

Get our free mobile app

1. Emison

Emison, Indiana Google Street View loading...

Emison's estimated population for 2024: 14

Emison's estimated population for 2025: 4

Have you been to one of these small and charming Indiana towns? Let us know in the comments.

READ MORE: This Michigan City Has the Lowest Credit Scores in America