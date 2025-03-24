10 Smallest Indiana Towns
Little pink houses for you and me in Indiana's smallest towns.
There are lots of appealing characteristics of a small midwest town. The cost of living is low, it's usually pretty quiet and the historic buildings can be very charming.
Using the website World Population Review, we were able to sort through all 961 towns in Indiana to find the ones with the fewest amount of people. Have you visited any of these tiny Hoosier towns? If so, let us know in the comments.
10 Smallest Indiana Towns
10. Graysville
- Graysville's estimated population for 2024: 22
- Graysville's estimated population for 2025: 24
9. Deputy
- Deputy's estimated population for 2024: 22
- Deputy's estimated population for 2025: 24
8. Ragsdale
- Ragsdale's estimated population for 2024: 28
- Ragsdale's estimated population for 2025: 20
7. Needham
- Needham's estimated population for 2024: 19
- Needham's estimated population for 2025: 20
6. Stillwell
- Stilwell's estimated population for 2024: 14
- Stillwell's estimated population for 2025: 15
5. Saline City
- Saline City's estimated population for 2024: 14
- Saline City's estimated population for 2025: 15
4. Elrod
- Elrod's estimated population for 2024: 13
- Elrod's estimated population for 2025: 14
3. New Amsterdam
- New Amsterdam's estimated population for 2024: 12
- New Amsterdam's estimated population for 2025: 12
2. Jalapa
- Jalapa's estimated population for 2024: 18
- Jalapa's estimated population for 2025: 7
1. Emison
- Emison's estimated population for 2024: 14
- Emison's estimated population for 2025: 4
Have you been to one of these small and charming Indiana towns? Let us know in the comments.