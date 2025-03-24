10 Smallest Indiana Towns

10 Smallest Indiana Towns

Getty Images and Canva

Little pink houses for you and me in Indiana's smallest towns.

There are lots of appealing characteristics of a small midwest town.  The cost of living is low, it's usually pretty quiet and the historic buildings can be very charming.

Using the website World Population Review, we were able to sort through all 961 towns in Indiana to find the ones with the fewest amount of people.  Have you visited any of these tiny Hoosier towns?  If so, let us know in the comments.

10 Smallest Indiana Towns

10. Graysville 

Google Street View
loading...
  • Graysville's estimated population for 2024: 22
  • Graysville's estimated population for 2025: 24

9. Deputy 

Google Street View
loading...
  • Deputy's estimated population for 2024: 22
  • Deputy's estimated population for 2025: 24

8. Ragsdale 

Google Maps
loading...
  • Ragsdale's estimated population for 2024: 28
  • Ragsdale's estimated population for 2025: 20

7. Needham 

Google Street View
loading...
  • Needham's estimated population for 2024: 19
  • Needham's estimated population for 2025: 20

6. Stillwell 

Google Street View
loading...
  • Stilwell's estimated population for 2024: 14
  • Stillwell's estimated population for 2025: 15

5. Saline City

Google Street View
loading...
  • Saline City's estimated population for 2024: 14
  • Saline City's estimated population for 2025: 15

4. Elrod 

Google Street View
loading...
  • Elrod's estimated population for 2024: 13
  • Elrod's estimated population for 2025: 14

3. New Amsterdam 

Google Maps
loading...
  • New Amsterdam's estimated population for 2024: 12
  • New Amsterdam's estimated population for 2025: 12

2. Jalapa 

Google Street View
loading...
  • Jalapa's estimated population for 2024: 18
  • Jalapa's estimated population for 2025: 7

WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app

1. Emison 

Google Street View
loading...
  • Emison's estimated population for 2024: 14
  • Emison's estimated population for 2025: 4

Have you been to one of these small and charming Indiana towns?  Let us know in the comments.

READ MORE: This Michigan City Has the Lowest Credit Scores in America

Abandoned Trailer Park: Northwest Indiana

Filed Under: Evergreen, Indiana
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning

More From WKFR