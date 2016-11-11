10 Interesting Facts You Might Not Know About The Edmund Fitzgerald

Most of us know of the famous song by Gordon Lightfoot 'The Wreck of The Edmund Fitzgerald' but here are 10 facts you might not know.

41 years ago last night, the grand cargo ship the Edmund Fitzgerald sank in Lake Superior. According to mentalfloss.com and Wikipedia.com The Edmund Fitzgerald was the largest ship on the Great lakes. Built in 1957 her price tag was 8.4 million dollars to construct, and was launched on June 7th 1958. She was built right here in Michigan and was named after the President of Northwestern Mutual Life insurance (owner of the ship). November is notorious for the storms on Lake Superior, and on that day the weather exceptionally brutal. Winds were clocked at over 100 miles per hour and the waves were as large as 356 feet high, the huge ship fell victim to lake.