The nearly 100 year old family-owned business in West Michigan will end production in 2025.

Nearly 200 jobs will be lost as the local furniture manufacturer and clockmaker ceases operations. Of the company's closure Zeeland Historical Society Director Katelyn VerMerris told WOODTV 8,

Get our free mobile app

"I think it will be a little bit of a loss for culture"

Founded in 1926 by Howard C. Miller, son of legendary West Michigan furniture manufacturer Herman Miller, the Howard Miller company mainly made wall clocks and mantel clocks until the mid 1960s before grandfather clocks became their primary product. Adds Katelyn VerMerris,

(The historical society’s) No. 1 research request is to identify clocks that were made in Zeeland because we have so many heirloom clocks that were passed down all over the country

Winding Down Operations

Current CEO and grandson of Howard C. Miller, Howard J. Miller, cites unsustainable market conditions, labor shortages, inflation and tariffs, and the state of the housing market as factors in the company's decision to close, according to WWMT.

Our business has been directly impacted by tariffs that have increased the cost of essential components unavailable domestically and driven specialty suppliers out of business, making it unsustainable for us to continue our operations - Howard J. Miller

Employees at Howard Miller's Traverse City, Zeeland, and North Carolina plants have been offered severance packages and job replacement assistance during this time of transition. While the company remains open to buyers they plan to wind down production in 2025 and remain open in 2026 to sell-off inventory.

Sadly, yet another piece of Michigan's manufacturing history has bitten the dust.

Grand Rapids Furniture Magnate's Historic Mansion on Market for $925K An 11 bedroom, 7 bathroom historic Heritage Hill mansion built in 1897 for Albert Stickley, President of Stickley Brothers Furniture Co., has hit the market for $925,000. Though it was was converted into 6 apartments in the 1940s, the grand, historic property still has many original features including covered porches, 5 fireplaces, intricately detailed hardware, crown moldings, hardwood floors, large windows, and high ceilings. It's located near the Medical Mile and the heart of downtown Grand Rapids. Gallery Credit: Janna