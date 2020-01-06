You Can Get Tickets To ‘Hamilton’ For ONLY $10.00

The award winning play is coming to Grand Rapids and you could win the lottery

'Hamilton' has won 11 Tony Awards, and is coming to DeVos Performance Hall, on Jan. 21 through Feb. 9th and you could get tickets for only $10.00!

Mlive is reporting that more than 50,000 fans are expected to see “Hamilton” over 24 shows. Forty (40) tickets will be sold for every performance for $10 each. The digital lottery will open at 11:00 AM on January 19 for tickets to the Tuesday, January 21 performance. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin two days prior to each performance.

That is incredible because when I looked up ticket prices, it was ranging from $202.00 to $675.00. Good luck in this awesome lottery and here are the rules...

How to Enter

· Use the official app for “Hamilton”, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (http://hamiltonmusical.com/app).

· You can also visit http://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register.

· The lottery will open at 11:00 AM two days prior to the performance date and will close for entry at 9:00 AM the day prior to the performance.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 12:00 PM and 4:00 PM the day prior to the performance via email and SMS (if mobile number is provided).

· No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

· Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

· Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

· Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 4:00 PM the day prior to the performance using the purchase link and code in a customized notification email. Tickets not claimed by 4:00 PM the day prior to the performance are forfeited.

· Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets void if resold.

Additional Rules

Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice.

Hope to see you there!