Wrong Number Scores Pontiac High Basketball Team Chat with Tom Brady

I have done it a million times myself, dialed the wrong number. Usually, the call, or text, ends with an "oops my bad", but on a few occasions it can turn into something else, and something big.

Members of the freshman basketball team in Pontiac, Michigan were sending out a group text, something they had done many times before. This time, however, it would be one wrong digit that would change their lives in a very cool way.

According to ESPN, the mix-up had them accidentally including Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting in the group. A tweet from one of the NDP players, P. Jason Whalen, detailed how it all unfolded. Whalen, whose son Colin is on the team, wrote that the players didn't believe they were texting with the NFL player, but that was about to change.

In trying to prove his identity, Sean Murphy-Bunting sent the team a selfie from inside the Tampa Bay locker room. Before they knew it, the conversation turned into a full-out FaceTime session. For 10 minutes, Bucs players Leonard Fournette, Mike Evans, Richard Sherman, and even Rob Gronkowski took turns saying hello to the shocked high schoolers.

Much like the ending of a big game, it was the GOAT himself, and my very favorite player ever, Tom Brady as the final hello.

"He pops up on the screen and says 'What’s up fellas?!?!' The boys lose their minds…"

So how did the "by chance" meeting end? Much like it began, with a message from Sean Murphy-Bunting. He told the boys, “ball out this season!” Grateful for the once-in-a-lifetime experience, the team all agreed they won’t let the player's number get out there.