Would You Pay $1,074.97 A Ticket To See Bruno Mars?

Is this an aftershock of his Superbowl half time show?

I love Bruno Mars music. In fact, he usually puts on one heck of a show. But I'll be honest. The Superbowl half time show a couple months ago border lined on boring. However, the rest of the world must not agree with my opinion. Bruno Mars is selling out concerts world wide. And in the last two months his ticket prices have shot WAY up.

For example, if you want to see Bruno Mars at Van Andle Arena it'll cost you an average of $233.29. The good news is, that's one of the cheapest Bruno concerts on the planet this year. If you wanna see him at the Chelsea in Vegas the average is $1,074.97 a ticket. That's the average, not the highest priced ticket.

I paid $120 a ticket for very good seats to see music icon Prince in concert a couple years. Bruno...wake up.