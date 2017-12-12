WMU Apartment Rents Are Going Up; Pricing Re-Vamped
Western Michigan University's Board of Trustees Tuesday approved a rent hike at the school and a change to the pricing structure.Starting with the Fall 2018 semester, on campus rents will go up from $8 to $19 a month.
According to a WMU release, the big change will be this:
Goldsworth Valley and Stadium Drive apartments will be contracted by the room rather than by unit in response to student feedback. Monthly unfurnished rates will rise 2 percent, ranging from $394 to $683 per-bedroom, depending on the unit selected. Furnished apartments are available at an additional cost. WMU Apartments are currently at 94 percent occupancy.
Western View apartments, which are almost completed rented out, will rise 2.5%.
Finally, Elmwood Apartments will be closing after the coming Spring 2018 semester.
Details of the changes can be found here.
