Wicked Medieval Castle Up for Grabs in Rochester for $2.3 Mil

How awesome would it be to live in this medieval castle?

Think back to when you were a kid and your imagination would run wild. Ever imagine living in a castle and having a moat with a drawbridge? I did all the time. If you were the same, that dream could become a reality, if you have $2.3 million to purchase this awesome medieval castle in Rochester, Michigan.

This has everything that you could want in a castle and sits on six acres of wooded land. Just building this castle was a feat in and of itself. The frame consists of 60 tons of steel and was constructed over six years by artisans from all over the world. The massive structure is taller than a four-story building at 60 feet tall.

Get our free mobile app

The castle also features so many awesome things like:

A moat

Waterfall

Drawbridge

Portcullis

26 different rooms

One elevator

Five fireplaces

Secret rooms

Hidden doors

Hidden passageways

Hidden staircase

Wine cellar

Tudor style pub

Six new furnaces

Six new A/C units

Five car attached garage

and more.

Living out a childhood fantasy doesn't come cheap, however. To own this 10,790 square foot castle, you'll need to come up with $2,299,000. On top of the purchase price, keep in mind that you will be paying roughly $28,061 each year in taxes and $1,465 twice per year for your Home Owners Association fees. Those HOA fees do include snow removal and trash services. If that fits your budget, you need to do two things. First, reach out to Michael Kuligowski at Signature Sotheby's International Realty to buy it. Second, invite Maggie, Tony, and me over because we need to be friends with you.

Source: Zillow