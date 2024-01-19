Why Ohio Drivers Shouldn’t Clear All Snow From Roof Immediately

As snow piles up in Ohio, drivers must remove it more frequently from their vehicles before we hit the road. It's essential to see clearly through our windows and mirrors, but we also don't want to be a hazard to ourselves and others on the road. But you might not want to remove all snow from the roof of your vehicle, and there's a good reason for that.

Canva Canva loading...

Can You Leave Snow On Your Car in Ohio?

Clearing the snow off your entire vehicle, including your roof, windows, headlights, and hood, is crucial when driving on the road. Leaving snow or ice on top of your car is extremely dangerous to other drivers on the road. Snow and ice flying from other vehicles can cause accidents and damage other cars. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, not clearing your car before driving is dangerous and illegal. But there is a difference between leaving some snow and all the snow.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

Why Should Ohio Drivers Leave Some Snow on the Roof?

The amount of snow that should be left on the vehicle is not an amount that would obstruct the view of other drivers on the road. According to Angel-Guard, trying to scrape it all off could cause damage to the paint or cause damage to the roof covering. Damage from improper snow removal can cause scratches in the paint and the roof. These could be light or very deep. A small amount of snow creates a buffer without scratching the roof. Afterward, use a soft brush and do your best to remove the rest.

Stock Up on These Winter Essentials Before It Snows Winter is coming! Before you get caught with three feet of snow and no snowsuit, make sure that you have the essentials to get thru this winter and stay warm! *As Amazon associates, we earn on qualifying purchases. Gallery Credit: ASHLEY SOLLARS