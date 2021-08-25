Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed into law a bill that would allow people convicted for the first time of OWI (Operating While Intoxicated) to be able to clear their record, under certain circumstances.

The two laws, House Bills 4219 and 4220, give those with OWI convictions the option to seek expungement of their first offense five years after probation ends. "Applicants must submit a petition to the court, which would be reviewed and determined by a judge. Incidents that caused death or serious injury to a victim are not eligible."

The Detroit News says this bill could affect approximately 200,000 Michigan drivers.

In a release, the Governor said,

“No one should be defined by a mistake they have made in the past. These bills allow Michiganders to move on from a past mistake in order to have a clean slate. We must clear a path for first-time offenders so that all residents are able to compete for jobs with a clean record and contribute to their communities in a positive way.”

Another part of the law signed Tuesday also keeps the legal Blood Alcohol Content level (BAC) at .08 percent and eliminating a planned sunset of the current law that would have increased the limit to .10. The two bills had popular bi-partisan support.

