What’re the Odds of the Lions Winning on Thanksgiving?

To quote Harrison Ford "Never tell me the odds!" It's also a quote that most Lions fans might say after a pretty dreary ten games in this 2021 Detroit Lions football season so far. This week the Lions bring on the Chicago Bears for their annual Thanksgiving game.

It’s one of the oldest traditions in the national football league. The Detroit Lions - Thanksgiving Game has been an annual tradition ever since it started in 1934.

The Lions hope never to repeat the 0-16 season, but there is still a chance even with the tie with the Steelers to go 0-16-1. This is the Lions' 19th Thanksgiving Game against the Chicago Bears, in which they've gone 8-10.

This is Detroit's New Head Coach Dan Campbell's first thanksgiving game as a coach but not his first Thanksgiving game. He played on Thanksgiving with the Lions back in 2006, even scoring a touchdown for the blue and silver. So he understands the pressure of winning on Thanksgiving.

This game will be a battle for the basement of the NFC North, with the Lions are desperate to get into the win column in this game against the Chicago Bears, who have been on a five-game losing streak. It’s been a short week for the Lions with this being their third game within 11 days. A lot of factors at hand in this week's match-up.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Bears have the advantage in this bout. Although the Lions have covered the spread on many games this season. Chicago and its opponents have combined to put up more than 41.5 points in three of 10 games this season. In 50% of Detroit's games this season (5/10), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's total of 41.5. The combined points per game average of the two teams, 32.3, is 9.2 points fewer than Thursday's over/under. The 51.3 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 9.8 more than the 41.5 total in this contest. The average total in Bears games this season is 43.6, 2.1 points above Thursday's over/under of 41.5. In 2020, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 46.5 points, 5.0 more than the set total in this contest.

Moneyline: Chicago (-188) | Detroit (+155)

Spread: Chicago -3.5 (-110) | Detroit +3.5 (-110)

Total: 41.5 -Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Nov. 25, 2021, 12:30 p.m. ET | FOX