What Is Monkeypox And Is This Disease a Problem in Michigan?

As we are still dealing with COVID-19, monkeypox has reared its ugly head and now a travel advisory has been issued by the CDC.

What is Monkeypox?

Obviously, monkeypox is something you do not want to catch but it is a lot harder to catch than COVID-19.

Monkeypox is a virus that is in the same family as smallpox. Scientists first identified the monkeypox virus in laboratory monkeys in 1958. Rodents are typically where the virus is most found. The first know cases of humans having monkeypox were found in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1970.

What Are Symptoms of Monkeypox?

Monkeypox's symptoms are similar to COVID-19 in which it usually begins with a fever, headache, muscle aches, chills, backache, and exhaustion. The big difference is the lymph nodes swell and the possibility of a rash or infected spots appearing on your skin will likely occur with an infection.

The time from infection to symptoms for monkeypox is usually 7-14 days but can range from 5-21 days.

How Common is Monkeypox?

Monkeypox is less severe than smallpox and the chances of human infection are very low.

Monkeypox is found mostly in remote parts of central and west African countries, near tropical rainforests.

Monkeypox in The United States

So far only 25 cases of monkeypox have been found in 12 different states including California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

Have Cases of Monkeypox Been Found In Michigan?

So far no cases of the monkeypox virus have been found in Michigan but over 900 cases have been found in 29 countries. 31 cases have been confirmed in the United States.

How Do You Catch Monkeypox?

You have to be in very close contact in order to catch monkeypox from someone who is infected with the virus. The virus gets into your body through broken skin, the respiratory tract, or through the eyes, nose, or mouth. It takes a lot of contact with an infected person to catch the virus, so if you think you have symptoms avoid sex until you get the all-clear. CDC Issues Level 2 Travel Advisory

According to WOOD-TV, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has elevated their travel advisory for monkeypox urging Americans to take precautions when traveling out of the country but no need to cancel their plans.

Is There a Vaccine for Monkeypox?

Yes, there is a monkeypox vaccine for the virus. Unlike the COVID-19 virus where the vaccine is necessary to avoid catching a severe condition, you can avoid getting the monkeypox vaccine unless you catch the disease or were in contact with someone who was confirmed to have monkeypox.

