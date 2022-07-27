Are you even a Michigander if you've never been to a u-pick farm? Much like you, I have fond memories of spending a day on the farm picking fruit from orchards across west Michigan and, of course, snacking along the way-- it's a right of passage! I've picked everything from blueberries to apples, and now it's time to start preparing for peaches here in the Mitten.

Though it's a bit early in the season, several u-pick farms across west Michigan are already allowing guests to start picking peaches as the final days of cherries and blueberries are wrapping up. Here are several area u-pick farms that you can visit with the family and stock up on peaches:

Get our free mobile app

via Google Maps via Google Maps loading...

Not to be confused with the other Crane's orchard across the street, Gary Crane's peach picking season is now officially underway. Crane's describes their Glenglow peaches as a, "super sweet, incredibly juicy, freestone peach that just can't wait to find their way into your belly". The orchard recommends you bring a box to put your fruit in as bags tend to damage the fruit on the bottom. Peaches are offered at $1.25/lb, find Crane's picking hours here.

Dutch Farm Market - South Haven

via Google Maps via Google Maps loading...

The fruit and vegetable store also offers a u-pick option to the public. Although they are not currently offering the popular Red Haven variety, the farm says their current crop is, "just a really good eating peach." Between the months of early August to early September the farm offers over 10 different variety of peaches. The store is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily.

Jollay Orchards - Coloma

via Google Maps via Google Maps loading...

Early peaches are on at Jollay Orchards! The family-run farm has been harvesting fruit for 165 season in west Michigan. During the summer months admission to the u-pick farm is $3 in addition to the price per pound for picked fruit. Kids 2 and under are free! The orchard is open Thursday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. More details here.

Coming Soon

Overhiser Orchards - South Haven: The 400 acre South Haven orchard anticipates their peach picking season will begin during the second week of August.

The 400 acre South Haven orchard anticipates their peach picking season will begin during the second week of August. Fruit Acres - Coloma: There is nothing available to u-pick on the farm until August 13 when their peach season officially starts.