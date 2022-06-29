Were Michigan Police Using Mock-Ups of Black Men For Target Practice?

A Cub Scout troop visited a police department in Michigan while they were target practicing and police were using only black male images for targets.

Get our free mobile app

Cub Scout Field Trip To Michigan Police Station

Three boys of diverse ethnic background in cub scout uniforms group/ThinkStock/GettyStock loading...

I was a Cub Scout when I was a little kid and I remember going on several field trips. One of those trips was to go to the local police department but our trip didn't include a trip to target practice.

Onfokus/Getty Images Onfokus/Getty Images loading...

A group of Cub Scouts in Farmington Hills, Michigan, were on a field trip to their local police department and got a chance to see their officers in action. Part of their visit included watching officers at target practice.

Renphoto/Getty Images Renphoto/Getty Images loading...

I know when I was a Cub Scout I would have been ecstatic to get to watch local officers at the firing range. I'm sure these youngsters in Farmington Hills were too, but what the Cub Scouts and their parents witnessed was shocking.

Michigan Police Department Using Only Black Male Images At Target Practice

Fox 2 Detroit YouTube Channel Fox 2 Detroit YouTube Channel loading...

If you look closely at the photo above you can see all the targets the police were shooting at were all black male images. Probably not the best example for Cub Scouts ages 8 to 10.

Fox 2 Detroit YouTube Channel Fox 2 Detroit YouTube Channel loading...

The Atlanta Black Star reported that the parents of one of the Cub Scouts reached out to an attorney to speak out on their behalf out of fear of speaking out on their own.

Fox 2 Detroit YouTube Channel Fox 2 Detroit YouTube Channel loading...

Attorney Dionne Webster-Cox said, "They took the little kids, this Cub Scout troop down to the basement where they do the target practice, and their targets are all Black men. I was outraged by that."

Fox 2 Detroit YouTube Channel Fox 2 Detroit YouTube Channel loading...

According to Fox 2, Detroit, Farmington Hills police responded by saying the claims of they only use Black targes are untrue.

READ MORE: 10 Conspiracy Theories With Michigan Connections