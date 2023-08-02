This Lodge Will Make Any Michigander Want to Travel to Ohio
Here in Michigan, Ohio has a reputation for being...not great.
To be honest, I don't get the hatred between the two states. Was it born of a sports team rivalry? Is this dating back to the Toledo War? I may never fully understand it.
However, for those who are truly disgusted by the state of Ohio, I might have something that could tempt you to visit the forbidden state: an incredible lodge.
The Cliffs at Hocking Hills
This place has been getting a lot of attention on social media, understandably so. I first came across it thanks to a Tiktok video revealing that this place comes with a PRIVATE waterfall:
That, alone, is enough to tempt me to travel across state lines. But, should you need to see more, check out the full tour below:
