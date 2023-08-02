Here in Michigan, Ohio has a reputation for being...not great.

To be honest, I don't get the hatred between the two states. Was it born of a sports team rivalry? Is this dating back to the Toledo War? I may never fully understand it.

However, for those who are truly disgusted by the state of Ohio, I might have something that could tempt you to visit the forbidden state: an incredible lodge.

The Cliffs at Hocking Hills

This place has been getting a lot of attention on social media, understandably so. I first came across it thanks to a Tiktok video revealing that this place comes with a PRIVATE waterfall:

That, alone, is enough to tempt me to travel across state lines. But, should you need to see more, check out the full tour below:

This Lodge Will Make Any Michigander Want to Travel to Ohio While Michiganders normally avoid Ohio, this lodge may be enough to tempt them to visit the state.

See even more pictures and find information about booking here.

Read More: 10 Michigan Waterfalls You Have to See At Least Once in Your Life

If you love feeling like you're a part of your favorite tv show, check out these Airbnb listings:

Sitcom Suites: These Airbnbs Recreate Your Favorite TV Show Sets Become a part of your favorite TV shows with these sitcom-themed rentals in the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood of Cincinnati.