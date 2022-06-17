There's no better way to head into the weekend than with a little funk! Another great night of live music and drinks continues tonight at Warner Vineyards in Paw Paw with their outdoor Summer Concert Series.

Expect live music, great drinks, and fun times as Libido Funk Circus takes the stage tonight at 8:00 p.m.

Hailed as Chicago's leading cover band, Libido Funk Circus covers all your favorites from the 70s, 80s, and 90s and considers themselves, "Your Ringmasters of a Funky, Good time!"

Not only is the venue the perfect space for outdoor venues but to further sweeten the deal, Warner Vineyards is offering free wine slushies tonight! In an announcement on their official Facebook page the vineyard says,

Calling all music and wine slushy lovers! The first 100 people to purchase tickets at the gate tonight will receive a FREE slushy!

Ok, you've got my attention! You had me at "FREE"....

One of Michigan's oldest vineyards, Warner Vineyards is a paradise for all wine lovers. Their award-winning wines have been served at two Super Bowls and even at the White House!

Located right off M-40 in Paw Paw, the Summer Concert Series takes place in the outdoor amphitheater along the Paw Paw river. Each concert lasts about two hours and food and drinks will be offered throughout each show. Some shows will even feature food trucks on-site!

Tonight doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with and 8 o'clock showtime. General admission is first come, first served seating but you are welcome to bring your own lawn chairs. Upgrade to a VIP ticket to guarantee seating next to the stage, your VIP ticket also includes a private bartender to ensure the drinks are flowing all night long!

More details on tonight's show can be found here and be sure to check the Warner Vineyards Facebook page often to see the full concert lineup.