Wanna Laugh? This Might Be The Funniest Detroit Lions Tweet Ever

Brace yourself. This might just be the funniest Detroit Lions tweet ever.

Ok, I'll wait until you compose yourself.

The first thing that popped in your head? I don't know about you, but for me it was "on what planet does this person live? Or maybe, more apropos would be, what alternate universe?

True, the Lions maybe could somehow pick themselves up, pull themselves out of the mire they're stuck in, and the end the soul-crushing despair that Lions fans have been in for now 64 years.

Well, now I need to get a grip. It's football we're talking about, not nuclear war.

But let's think about what if the Detroit Lions did finish 9-8. I'm thinking this would be the greatest sporting accomplishment since the "Miracle on Ice" U.S. Olympic hockey team of 1980. Which reminds me, while talking to a couple of long time (old) Lions fans, their frustration spilled over and they said a great college team like Alabama would easily beat the Lions. I didn't say anything to them, but I've heard enough experts say that's not likely but it does speak to the anguish and frustration of Lions fans.

The remaining 2021 schedule, you'd have to be Pollyanna to think there's more than one or two winnable games left. Pittsburgh and Cleveland, nah. Minnesota and the Bears...well, maybe. Denver, yes, now that they've jettisoned Von Miller. After that Arizona, no. Atlanta, probably not. Seattle, maybe if Russell Wilson Jr. the Third is still out. Green Bay, no.

Right now 9-8 is like winning the lottery. It's a nice daydream.

