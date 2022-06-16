Wait! What? Gas May Drop Below $5 This Weekend?

Yep, wait! What? We may see the price for a gallon of gas drop below $5 this weekend? Are you crazy, daft, losing it?

No, not at all. To the contrary, that startling statement came from Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy, and he says he thinks YES, the Great Lakes region will see gas prices begin to fall below $5 per gallon. Now that is huge news.

Man at gas station Jevtic/Getty Images loading...

Fox 17 reported that, as a country, we are now spending nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars more on gasoline every day than a year ago.

As I've said before, there were so many factors leading to the incredible rise in the price of gas. The sudden increase in oil consumption as lockdown measures were lifted and as people went back to pre-COVID activities. Oil producers and refineries were already struggling to keep up with demand, and, as a result, driving prices higher.

Asian woman petrochemical engineer working at night with laptop Inside oil and gas refinery plant industry factory at night for inspector safety quality control. ake1150sb/Getty Images loading...

The news comes as U.S. domestic oil production hits 12 million barrels per day, the highest since the start of the pandemic, and that might help a bit in lowering the price per gallon.

People are posting on Facebook and Instagram, pictures at the pump after filling their car, truck or SUV up, and it's staggering to look at. If you have a big car/truck/SUV with a big tank, and so many have gone back to them, it's a total shock when you finish at the pump.

Man making facial expression. Ron Chapple Stock/Getty Images loading...

There isn't any word as to what the price may be, but just falling below $5 per gallon will put a smile on anyone's face and give hope that things may just turn around.