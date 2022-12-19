What's better than spending the holidays with the ones you love?

Spending the holidays listening to your favorite tunes!

We want to hook you up with a copy of your fave on vinyl. You could spin it to your heart's desire in 2023--or, if you're feeling especially generous, gift it to your bestie.

How do you get in to win this incredible giveaway? Just get social with us. Following the links below earns you entries into this promotion. The more you like, share, follow and subscribe, the more entries you get-- so go wild!

Take a look at the records we've got packed in our stocking! You could be randomly selected to win one of the records below.

Artist Album Label Lizzo Special Atlantic Ed Sheeran = Atlantic Coldplay Music of the Spheres Atlantic Coldplay Everyday Life Atlantic Jack Harlow Come Home The Kids Miss You Atlantic Death Cab for Cutie Asphalt Meadows Atlantic The War on Drugs I Don't Live Here Anymore Atlantic Justin Bieber Changes Def Jam Taylor Swift Midnights Universal Republic John Legend Legend Universal Republic Morgan Wallen Dangerous Universal Republic The Weeknd Dawn FM Universal Republic Adele 30 Columbia Adele 21 Columbia Chainsmokers So Far So Good Columbia Harry Styles Late Night Talking (7 Inch) Columbia Camilla Cabello Familia Epic Meghan Trainor Takin' It Back Epic Future I Never Liked You Epic Sam Smith Love Goes Capitol Halsey Manic Capitol Lewis Capaldi Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent Capitol Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever Interscope Elton John The Lockdown Sessions Interscope Olivia Rodrigo Sour Interscope Imagine Dragons Mercury - Act 1 Interscope Imagine Dragons Mercury - Act 2 Interscope Dean Lewis Hardest Love Interscope

*This is a multi-market promotion. Winner must be 18 years old. Fifty-four (54) winners will be selected on Monday, January 9, 2023. Each winner will be randomly awarded one (1) vinyl record. Prizes are provided by Atlantic, Def Jam, Universal Republic, Capitol, Columbia, Epic, and Interscope Records.*

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.