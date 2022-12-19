Very Vinyl Holiday: Win a Copy of Your Favorite Record
Take a look at the records we've got packed in our stocking! You could be randomly selected to win one of the records below.
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|Lizzo
|Special
|Atlantic
|Ed Sheeran
|=
|Atlantic
|Coldplay
|Music of the Spheres
|Atlantic
|Coldplay
|Everyday Life
|Atlantic
|Jack Harlow
|Come Home The Kids Miss You
|Atlantic
|Death Cab for Cutie
|Asphalt Meadows
|Atlantic
|The War on Drugs
|I Don't Live Here Anymore
|Atlantic
|Justin Bieber
|Changes
|Def Jam
|Taylor Swift
|Midnights
|Universal Republic
|John Legend
|Legend
|Universal Republic
|Morgan Wallen
|Dangerous
|Universal Republic
|The Weeknd
|Dawn FM
|Universal Republic
|Adele
|30
|Columbia
|Adele
|21
|Columbia
|Chainsmokers
|So Far So Good
|Columbia
|Harry Styles
|Late Night Talking (7 Inch)
|Columbia
|Camilla Cabello
|Familia
|Epic
|Meghan Trainor
|Takin' It Back
|Epic
|Future
|I Never Liked You
|Epic
|Sam Smith
|Love Goes
|Capitol
|Halsey
|Manic
|Capitol
|Lewis Capaldi
|Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent
|Capitol
|Billie Eilish
|Happier Than Ever
|Interscope
|Elton John
|The Lockdown Sessions
|Interscope
|Olivia Rodrigo
|Sour
|Interscope
|Imagine Dragons
|Mercury - Act 1
|Interscope
|Imagine Dragons
|Mercury - Act 2
|Interscope
|Dean Lewis
|Hardest Love
|Interscope
*This is a multi-market promotion. Winner must be 18 years old. Fifty-four (54) winners will be selected on Monday, January 9, 2023. Each winner will be randomly awarded one (1) vinyl record. Prizes are provided by Atlantic, Def Jam, Universal Republic, Capitol, Columbia, Epic, and Interscope Records.*