Battle Creek Police are investigating two separate shootings which occurred early Thanksgiving morning. One of the shootings resulted in the death of a bar patron.

Shortly after midnight, officers were dispatched to the Cricket Club bar, located downtown on West Michigan Avenue. A number of customers were fighting with bar security staff, and during the altercation, one person fired two shots from a handgun, wounding a 29-year-old man. The victim was transported to Bronson Battle Creek, where he died from his injuries.

Police recovered the gun at the scene, and a suspect was taken to the Battle Creek Police Department for an interview by detectives. Investigators continue to investigate the shooting and are asking anyone who was at the Cricket Club, during the incident, and may have witnessed or has cell phone video of the fight, to please contact the Battle Creek Police on the non-emergency line at 269-781-0911.

The second shooting took place at around 4:30 a.m.in the 100-block of North McKinley Avenue.

Police responded to multiple calls of a woman shooting a gun, and upon arrival found a man in the backyard of the home, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the torso. The 38-year-old victim was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital, in Kalamazoo, in stable condition.

It appears that the man and woman had a relationship with each other, and officers found the woman inside of the home and arrested her without incident. The shooting remains under investigation.