The fundraiser is for funeral costs and anything beyond will go towards caring for Amber's children.

A fundraiser has been started to help the family of Amber Griffin. Amber was reported missing in June of 2020. What started as a missing person case quickly turned into a likely murder. The 27-year-old mother of two was insulin-dependent and was in regular contact with her family prior to her disappearance.

Amber was murdered by her boyfriend of 5 years. The couple had a history of domestic violence, according to Battle Creek Police and Amber's family. It was only after going to trial that her boyfriend, Derek Horton, agreed to lead police to Amber's remains in exchange for a plea deal.

While Amber's family can finally give her a proper burial, it doesn't erase the pain. Amber's mother, Karman, has been raising Amber's two children. The family is now asking for help raising funds to help her mom and children.

Amber was the mother of a little girl and boy, who will not have the support of their parents. Amber's children were from a previous relationship and their father does not have custody or provide financial support.

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic violence seek help before it is too late. You can find resources by clicking here. There are tips to make a plan and links to resources for each county and the state.

There are multiple shelters where victims can stay with their children in Battle Creek, where Amber lived. At least one of the shelters has an agreement with the Humane Society of South Central Michigan to house pets to ensure there is one less barrier keeping a victim from leaving.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-SAFE (800-799-7233).