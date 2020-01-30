Two Indiana Fishermen Caught a Live Grenade Little Calumet River

Apparently, fishing is the bomb in Gary, Indiana.

You never know what you're gonna catch in Gary. Insert your punchline here. But seriously, a grenade wouldn't be on my top 100 list of things I would expect to accidentally catch while fishing. That happened to two Gary, Indiana men as they were fishing in the Little Calumet River according to NBC Chicago,

At about 5:18 p.m., the Gary Police Department responded to a call of an explosive device in the 3200 block of Burr Street at the Little Calumet River bridge, according to police. The road was closed off and the bomb squad took possession of the grenade without incident, police said.

The good news is that nobody was hurt. The bad news is that law enforcement has no idea how a live grenade ended up in the river.

I've always said that Gary, IN is not the place you want to pop off.