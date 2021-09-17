What in the World is Trap Yoga? Happening Soon in Grand Rapids

In the fitness world, there always seems to be a new combination of workout styles. Today, I learned about something called Trap Yoga and it sounds like a blast.

Personally, I fully support alternate styles of fitness. After all, people live different lives so it would make sense that they would need different types of fitness to meet their goals, whatever they may be.

On Friday, September 24th, a Trap Yoga class is being offered in Grand Rapids. According to the Facebook event page, Trap Yoga is,

a body positive hip hop yoga experience that focuses on empowerment, building confidence and expressing self love through the movements of your body.

In this class, you'll experience a combination of yoga, something called Twerk Fitness, kickboxing and body weight exercises. Now, I don't know about you but every time I've attempted yoga in the past I always struggled with finding my "zen". My mind is just too busy. But, kicking boxing and dancing too? That sounds like my kind of class.

For those who don't know, Trap music is described, by Wikipedia, as,

Trap is a subgenre of hip hop music that originated in the Southern United States during the early 1990s.

You can read more about the history of Trap music here.

The class is being offered by Trap Fitness, MI in partnership with Zeal Aerial Fitness. The class, which will be from 6:30-8:00pm on the 24th, is not free but still very affordable at $20 per person. Guests who are attending are asked to bring a yoga mat, towel and water. As well, college students will receive a $10 discount but, must present their IDs at the door.

Find all the information you need for the upcoming Trap Yoga class here.

For those of you that might live too far from Grand Rapids or would rather workout at home to save money there's a list of free apps that can help keep you motivated. Check them out:

